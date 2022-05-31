Crisis Hits APC As NWC Members Accuse National Chairman Of Plot To Destroy Party

The trouble in the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has assumed a new dimension as two members of the NWC have called for revolt against the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, who is the National Vice Chairman North-West and Isaacs Kekemeke, the National Vice Chairman South-West, both strong supporters of the APC National Leader and frontline presidential, are moving against Adamu.

In a statement on Tuesday, they accused Adamu of running a one-man show and failing to summon the meeting of the NWC.

According to the two senior members of the party, Adamu had postponed the NWC meeting twice in the last 48 hours, adding that the development is capable of destroying the party.

They said the postponement of the scheduled NWC twice within 48 hours “is a deliberate attempt to foist a fait accompli on the NWC on fundamental issues that affect our great party.

“Within just two months in the lifespan of the new leadership of our great party, APC, led by His Excellency, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the NWC, organ of the party vested with the power of managing the day-to-day affairs, including implementing decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), as provided in Article 13.4 of the APC Constitution, has been rendered redundant.

“The National Chairman takes decisions unilaterally. When it suits him, he invokes the name of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to blackmail NWC members into accepting his decisions.

“Every effort to get the Chairman to respect the authority of the NWC as elected by the March 26, 2022 APC National Convention is proving very difficult, if not impossible. Note that NEC’s donation of its powers was to NWC and not to the National Chairman or any individual.

“We therefore have no option but to make this public appeal to all APC leaders to intervene urgently to call our National Chairman, His Excellency, Abdullahi Adamu to order, immediately.

“The National Chairman must be properly reminded to recognise that the business of managing the day-to-day affairs of the party is the responsibility of the NWC as provided in provisions of the APC Constitution. He is free to consult any party leader(s).

“Such consultations will not represent decisions of the NWC or any organ of the party unless and until it is adopted by a properly constituted meeting of the NWC or organ in question according to the letters and spirit of the APC constitution.

“As a party, we have suffered enough judicial embarrassments arising from clearly avoidable leadership breach of our party’s constitution and spelt out rules. As members of the NWC who have the mandate of our members, we hereby serve notice to His Excellency, Abdullahi Adamu, and through him to all APC leaders that henceforth, any decision taken by the National Chairman or any other party functionary, which require the approval of the NWC as enshrined in the APC constitution, will be considered as illegitimate and an infringement on the jurisdictional scope of the NWC, unless otherwise confirmed as validly approved decisions of the NWC or any other legitimate organ of the party,” they stated in a statement jointly signed by them.

They added that, “No NWC member is elected at the March 26, 2022 National Convention to warm seats or offices in the National Secretariat.

“We therefore call on all our colleagues in the NWC to rise to these challenging situations by joining hands with us to save our great party and return it to its founding mission of moving Nigeria forward based on honest, fair, just and selfless commitment to party building. God bless our party.”