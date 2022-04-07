Crisis In Edo PDP Resolved – Gov Ortom

The crisis that engulfed the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party is over, according to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom, who doubles as chairman of the committee set up by the National Executive Committee of the PDP to look into the matter, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday at the end of the meeting with the warring parties held at Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that PDP had on March 16th, 2022, at its 95th NEC meeting, constituted a three-member reconciliation committee to resolve the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the party.

The committee has Governor Ortom as chairman while Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Bala Mohammed and Dairus Ishaku of Delta, Bauchi and Taraba states respectively are members.

Ortom said: “As you are aware, the National Executive Committee of our party put us together to resolve the issues in Edo State.

“By the grace of God, we have resolved all the issues and are going back to Edo State as one PDP party. No more factions, no more disagreement. And by the grace of God, we are sure that it shall be well in Edo State.”

The meeting was attended by Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Philip Shuaibu; national vice chairman of PDP, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih; senators and members of House of Representatives from Edo State as well as the Edo State PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi.

The media was awash recently over the crisis between Gov Obaseki and his deputy, Mr Shuiabu.