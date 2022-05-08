Crisis: PDP May Lose Osun Governorship Poll Again, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, who is a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party has advised the Osun State chapter of the PDP to resolve the crisis which has polarised the party to win the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Atiku, who visited the state as part of his tour of the South-West states to woo party delegates ahead of the presidential primary election of the PDP warned that the party could lose the coming election the same way it lost in 2018.

He gave the warning when he addressed PDP delegates and supporters at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Sunday.

Atiku said, “There is something that worries me about this state, Osun. In the last election it was the disagreement with PDP against PDP that made us to lose the election, now again, we are going towards the same crisis in 2022. One of the reasons, I am here is to appeal for your unity ahead of the poll so that you can win no matter the grievances.

“You can see what disunity cost in the last election and we lost it, Don’t let us repeat the same mistake, I beg of you the leaders and chieftains of the party. This election is the stepping stone to the general election and it is very key.”

The former VP also appealed to the party in Osun to support his presidential ambition.

He said, “I have the right experience to tackle the Nigeria challenges of insecurity and disunity. When our administration led by Olusegun Obasanjo came into power, we had similar challenges and we are able to solve it. If I become the president I will ensure restructuring for this nation.”

The presidential aspirant had earlier visited Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and factional candidate of PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke separately before going to the party secretariat to address members.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, had while receiving the Eyitayo Jegede-led Special Reconciliation Committee of the South West PDP in Ibadan expressed doubt about possibility of reconciling the warring factions in Osun State before the governorship poll.

Makinde said, “For Osun, I don’t know if it is not really too late but you have to move very fast to see what you can do. We have an election coming up in eight weeks, and if we don’t get the people together, it will just be a case of a house divided against itself, which won’t be able to stand.

“For Lagos, I personally spent a lot of time with them but, at the end of the day, I believe the outcome of their state congress rather than pull the party together, actually exacerbated the division within the party.”