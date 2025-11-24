C’River Govt Dismisses Rumoured School Closure, Says Academic Activities Continue

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River State Government has dismissed rumours suggesting that schools in the state have been directed to shut down over security concerns, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The rumour began after the Federal Government ordered the closure of its schools across the country over increased abduction of students.

Also, states’ schools across the north have been shut to contain the spread of abduction.

However, the Cross River government said the state remains at peace and that academic activities continue as scheduled.

A statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Education, Senator Prof. Stephen Odey, said neither the Ministry of Education nor any state authority had issued such a directive. He urged the public, parents, and school administrators to disregard the circulating claims.

“The Cross River State Ministry of Education has not ordered the closure of any school on account of insecurity.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the rumours circulating that the Ministry has directed schools to shut down.

“These claims are false, misleading, and should be ignored,” Odey said.

He reaffirmed that all academic activities remain on schedule and that both public and private schools will close for the Christmas break on December 5, 2025, as earlier announced.

“Accordingly, all schools are directed to continue their normal academic activities, including the ongoing term examinations,” he stated.

Odey also emphasized that Cross River remains one of the most stable and peaceful states in the country.

“Cross River State remains a State where God reigns supreme and continues to be one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria,” the commissioner added.