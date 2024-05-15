Cross River Community Seeks FG Intervention in Recurring Communal Clashes

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ukwa Eburutu community in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State, has called on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing clashes with the Isu people of Arochukwu LGA in Abia State.

Leaders in Ukwa Eburutu have proposed establishing a military barrack in the disputed area to deter violence and settle claims over limestone and other natural resources.

A youth leader, Samuel Inyang, questioned the Isu people’s claim to limestone deposits within Ukwa Eburutu territory. He pointed out that Ukwa Eburutu borders Utuma in Biase LGA, Cross River, and suggested the Isu people might be attempting to exploit resources after past conflicts with Utuma.

Mr. Inyang accused the Isu people of carrying out surprise attacks and killings. He cited a recent incident where a couple was allegedly beheaded on their Ukwa Eburutu farm.

“There have been other sudden attacks against our people. We have not been able to get revenge because the Isu people would usually come with armed men in military uniforms.

“We don’t share boundaries with them except the people of Biase LGA in our Cross River whom they have had face-offs. Just because we have limestone in commercial quantities they want to use force to take over the land. This, we will not agree.

“We will not mind if the federal Government took over the land and established a cement related company or army barrack,” Inyang said.

As a temporary measure, Mr. Inyang urged the federal government to deploy troops on the Cross River side of the border, mirroring the presence of security forces in Abia State.