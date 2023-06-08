Cross River Gov Otu Assures Women Of Equity In Appointments

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Prince Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has given his assurance to the women of the state regarding fairness and equity in his appointments.

On Wednesday, in Calabar, the governor shared this information during a post-election grand reception organized by Team Mma-Adiaha, a socio-political organization.

The event was held to honor him and his wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Otu.

Expressing great enthusiasm due to the overwhelming support from the women, Otu emphasized his commitment to ensuring fairness and equality in his selection of appointees.

“I know that as we have started here, the sky is not even going to be the limit. Don’t despair. They talk about 50%, we don’t know how it will be, but I can assure you it might be more than that.

“I believe that the women have shown their strength and in order to recognize, strengthen and encourage them, we must appreciate the level of hard work which they have put in handsomely.

“Be rest assured that there will be more than enough for everybody. All we are begging at the moment is please, exercise some patience.”

Continuing, he said, “People are talking about employment, appointments, and so on, but I assure you that there’s going to be something magical which I am unveiling that will transform the socio-economic status of our people soon.”

The governor further announced, “ladies and gentlemen, these are the ladies who took the election to the next level in Cross River State. We have here women who displayed uncommon bravery and it was through their catalytic demonstration that made us to be where we are today.

“I believe that this is the first time women have shown such energy in our election, and it’s not surprising because this is the first time we have Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) on display and it is very clear that without women you cannot win BVAS.

Governor Otu noted that, “there is very great expectation from Cross Riverians and we must not fail them. This is the first occasion we are having in this hall that I’m attending as the Governor of Cross River State and I’m so happy that this occasion was arranged by women because even the Bible recognizes that in its postulation that, ‘blessed art thou among women.’’

Wife of the Governor, Rev (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, who was visibly excited by the women group for hosting them, praised the women for the honour accorded them and promised to ensure that women have fair representation in the administration.

She said, “Your Excellency, the women said you promised them 50 percent inclusion in your administration, you know I will not allow you to rest till you fulfil that to us. I know you are a good man, kind-hearted, with beautiful soul and you always honour your words and I am confident that you will keep to your promise and do even more for our women because a deal is a deal.”

Coordinator of the group, Mrs Uduak Ofem, disclosed that the group was birthed over a year ago to mobilize women across the 18 local government areas to support the ambition of Sen. Out, even as she expressed excitement that their support led to the dream coming true.