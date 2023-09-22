Cross River: Gov Otu Seeks Increased TETFund Funding For Tertiary Institutions

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has called for increased funding of tertiary institutions within the state by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Governor Otu made this appeal in Calabar during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee tasked with investigating the alleged misappropriation of N2.3 trillion generated from Tertiary Education Tax by TETFund.

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the committee’s investigative role, Governor Otu urged its members to approach their assignment diligently and free from any biases.

“Your assignment is sensitive and it requires you to be diligent and eschew any sentiments not in tandem with the mandate of your committee.

“I have looked at the grants to tertiary institutions and note that Cross River State is the least state but one state in terms of how much have been received, and this is not good enough. I know you are an ad-hoc committee but your recommendations will go a long way in ensuring that tertiary institutions in Cross River get an equitable share of grants due to them,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

He enjoined members of the committee to be ambassadors of the hospitality of the people of the state and wished them the best in their oversight functions in the south-south zone.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the committee, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, said the committee was in the state as part of ongoing investigations and oversight for the humongous sum spent by the TETFund from Tertiary Education Tax over the past one decade with nothing to show for it.

He gave the assurances that the committee will spare no effort in ensuring that the right thing is done and the people get value for all taxes, especially for tertiary institutions.

Nyampa commended Governor Otu for his industry and renewal efforts of the Calabar metropolis and other parts of the state.

Other members of the committee on the visit include Hon. Bassey Akiba, Mark Essiet, Godwin Offiono and Manuchim Umezuruike.