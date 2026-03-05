Cross River Lawmaker Dickson Agbor Suspended Indefinitely

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River State House of Assembly has indefinitely suspended the representative of Obubra I State Constituency, Hon. Dickson Agbor.

The suspension which was announced during plenary after a motion moved by Davies Etta and seconded by Francis Asuquo is following allegations of violent conduct considered unbecoming of a legislator.

In the motion, the House condemned the alleged conduct, describing it as a breach of the ethical standards and decorum expected of lawmakers.

After deliberations, members unanimously resolved to suspend Agbor from all legislative duties and activities pending further review.

A committee was also constituted to investigate the allegations and submit findings and recommendations to the House.

In line with the resolution, the Sergeant-at-Arms escorted Agbor out of the chamber.

Speaking after the decision, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, reaffirmed the House’s commitment to discipline, dignity, and the integrity of the legislature.

He emphasized that “lawmakers must conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the trust of their constituents and the people of Cross River State.”

The suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until the committee concludes its investigation and the House makes further decisions.

The development comes amid ongoing concerns over the conduct of public office holders in the state, with the Assembly stressing accountability and high standards among its members.