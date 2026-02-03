Cross River Magistrates To Resume Indefinite Strike Feb. 9

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River chapter of the Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) have announced plans to resume its indefinite strike on Feb. 9, following failure of the state government to meet their demands.

The notice of the strike is contained in a letter dated Feb. 2, in Calabar on Tuesday.

In the letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Godwin Onah and Solomon Abuo, respectively, the magistrates noted that the decision to resume the suspended strike was taken at it general meeting held on Jan. 30.

The association stated that the government reneged on its earlier promised that led to the suspension of the industrial action.

“Your Excellency can recall that upon your personal intervention through a meeting you held with the association in November 2024 where you promised to act on our demands, we decided to suspend the strike action to give you room to address our demands.

“While we thank you or implementing the first item on our list of demands, which is the immediate implementation of promotion and the regularization of Magistrates in Cross River State with necessary financial benefits across all cadres.

“The lack of attention to the remaining items on the list of demands is causing so much disaffection and hardship on our members in view of how important they are to our security, welfare, and the smooth and efficient administration of justice in our dear State.

“In view of the foregoing, we have resolved to resume the suspended indetinite strike action at the expiration of seven days from today.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said indefinite srike action shall be resumed on Feb. 9 without further notice.

“We hope and pray that your excellency will attend to our demands with dispatch to forestall looming indefinite strike action,” the association said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that key demands include a 50 per cent remuneration increase, official vehicles, accommodation, renovation of court facilities, and payment of 2019 salary arrears.

The magistrates also decried the payment of N15,000 as monthly impress to magistrates in the state when compared to magistrates in neighbouring states that receive between N200,000 and N250,000 monthly

It further demanded immediate implementation of promotion and regularisation of magistrates in the state with necessary financial benefits across all cadres as well as the implementation of all accrued arrears.