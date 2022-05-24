Cross River Rep Member Wins Sixth PDP Ticket As Defeated Aspirant Alleges Money-For-Vote

A member of the House of Representatives for the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal, Apostle Essien Ayi, has clinched the ticket for the record sixth time at the People’s Democratic Party’s primary election held on Monday in Cross River State ahead of the 2023 election.

The party held its Senatorial and House of Representatives elections across the country on Monday (today), to elect candidates that will fly its tickets in the 2023 elections.

In the results obtained by THE WHISTLER for Cross River State, Ayi got 57 votes to defeat Imana Duke, who scored 23 votes, while Dominic Aqua got 16 votes and Steven Ekpe got three votes respectively.

The Returning officer, Asuquo Ekpo, said 99 delegates voted in the election.

Speaking after his victory, Ayi said, “I witnessed a very transparent process. I have not seen anybody protesting, it was very transparent and there was no foul play at all. As expected, I knew I was going to win because I know that the people are with me. I won squarely and I am thankful to God.”

Speaking of his chances in the proper election, he said, “like I said, I have the capacity to win the election on my own as a candidate. I cut across all other parties because I always reach out to people irrespective of whether you are in my party as far as you are in my constituency. I even reach out to people outside my constituency. I take delight in helping people because I treasure God’s blessings.”

However, Imana Duke, who trailed Ayi with 23 votes, has alleged vote buying.

He said, “It is indeed a transparent exercise, there is no challenge, the thing is that the Nigeria voting system has a long way to go. In as much as the exercise was transparent, you could see the delegates taking pictures in order to go and show their preferred aspirants who may likely not be the highest-paid because the corruption no one is talking about is the money that is paid to delegates. Money politics is the order of the day in Nigeria.

“Well for me, it is not a loss, it was my first time running for a political office and of course, I came second. I am not giving up, it is my entry into politics, I am here to stay,” she said.

Similarly, in Odukpani, a member representing Odukpani/Calabar Municipal Federal House of Representatives, Eta Mbora, also clinched the PDP ticket to contest again.

He polled a total of 56 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Esuabanga Asuquo, who got 14 votes.

A three-man panel headed by Ikpi Enyong conducted the election at Nkonib Town Hall Ikot Ansa, Calabar Municipality.

In Akampka/Biase Federal Constituency, Austine Aidam garnered 43 votes to defeat Messers Bassey and Inyang Unoh who had 15 and five votes respectively.

The primary election in Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency also saw the emergence of Eko Ati, who polled 33 votes to defeat Mick Eja, who polled 30 votes.