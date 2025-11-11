Cross River Senator Dumps PDP For APC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Agom Jarigbe, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator notified the Senate in a formal letter on Tuesday during plenary.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, read Jarigbe’s resignation, in which the senator linked his defection to internal divisions within the PDP.

“I rise to formally notify you and the distinguished leadership of the Senate of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party on whose platform I was elected to represent the good people of Cross River North Senatorial District,” Jarigbe said.

“The decision has been taken after a deep and thoughtful reflection on the current state of my former party. It is a profound regret that I cite the prevailing deep-seated and irreconcilable differences, as well as the persistent and deliberate factions within the party at both the national and state levels, as a primary reason for my departure.”

Jarigbe added that the APC offers a more stable and progressive platform for serving his constituents.

“In the light of the foregoing, and in the best interests of my constituents, and my continued pursuit of effective representation, I have decided to join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

“I believe that the APC, under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, and your own steady leadership of the National Assembly, provides the stable and progressive platform necessary to effectively deliver on the mandate and the democratic dividends expected by the people of Cross River North,” he said.

Jibrin welcomed the senator to the new party, saying, “You are most welcome. Please welcome him,” as members of the Senate applauded Jarigbe’s decision.

His defection comes at a time the PDP is battling over its national convention, which the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified but was reinstated by the High Court of Oyo State.