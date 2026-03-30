Cross River Women Protest Killing Of 26-Year-Old Lady

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hundreds of women from the Nwang-Ekpugrinya community in Ogoja Local Government Area on Monday staged a protest over the alleged killing of a 26-year-old woman, Lucy Morshie, by her lover.

The women marched through the streets and later gathered at the Divisional Police Station in Ogoja, demanding the release of the suspect, Malime Ejo, 35, who is in police custody.

Confirming the incident, the Police Force, in Cross River, said the victim was killed on Saturday at a farm in Nwang Village, Ekajuk, in Ogoja.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the suspect allegedly took the victim to a nearby stream close to the farm, where he attacked her, leading to her death.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives promptly visited the scene. The suspect was apprehended and rescued from attempted mob action by angry youths.

“He is currently in police custody for his safety pending ongoing investigation,” he said.

Advertisement

Eitokpah added that the victim’s remains were yet to be deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary in Ogoja as arrangements were ongoing.

He said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, security personnel, including soldiers, had been deployed to the area to restore calm following the protest, which escalated into tension.

The protesters are demanding that the suspect be released to them.