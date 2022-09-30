Crude Oil Theft: Military Bombs Illegal Refinery Sites In Egbama, Patani, Burutu Others

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian military has raided some illegal refinery sites in the Niger-Delta area of the country.

The operations which began on Sunday September 25, 2022 through September 29, 2022 led to the bombing of some of the sites with some of the alleged oil thieves and vandals arrested.

Trucks used in evacuating the products where also seized, while equipment used in illegal refining where also destroyed during the operation.

GPS maps Photos of the operation sent to THE WHISTLER revealed that the operations were conducted at the Warri-Pantani sites and Burutu, a local government in Delta Delta and Egbema areas of Ohaji/Egbema LGA among others.

The operation is part of the government efforts to curb the menace caused by crude oil thieves and oil assets vandals in the country.

Nigeria is losing around 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily due to the activities of vandals and thieves.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC LTD), illegal refinery operators are among the beneficiaries of the ‘organised crime’.

When estimated, Nigeria is losing about $70m daily when converted at $100 per barrel, to the activities of oil thieves. This is frustrating the government’s ability to fund its budget.

During the operation, at least three military fighter jets bombed the Egbema areas of Ohaji/Egbema LGA in a bid to stop illegal oil refinery, with casualties.

Asides the operations, the NNPC Ltd Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari has facilitated an agreement with host communities to secure oil assets in their communities.

Also, the company is rewarding whistle-blowers who expose the activities of oil thieves and vandals.

