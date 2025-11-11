Crush, Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists, Fani-Kayode Tells Tinubu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, says he will not support the Federal Government having dialogue with those who have ravaged the country for years.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Tuesday in Akure at the opening ceremony of the Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

The former minister urged the Nigerian government to crush insurgents and their sponsors instead of forgiving them.

“People who dedicate their lives to taking the lives of others, in my view, have no right to life. They must be eliminated, they must be crushed, and they must be destroyed.

“No negotiation, no discussion, no compromise, no giving them any excuses or saying they’ve changed.

“It is incumbent upon the state, each and every officer of the state, at every level of the state, to crush the vermin that behaves in that way,” he said.

The former minister stated that over the years, Nigerians had stood up to threats or narratives, either internal or external, to divide the country.

According to him, Nigerians will not succumb to any threat nor give up on their challenges but will face the country’s challenges squarely and come out victorious.

“We will solve our problems; we are getting better and better at it every day, we are moving forward as a nation,” he stated.

Fani-Kayode also said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms were aimed at rescuing the country from external dependence and strengthening the country’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State said his administration had consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial reforms and institutional development.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by the state Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, said his administration continued to invest in court infrastructure, promote digitalisation of processes and maintain cordial collaboration with the judiciary.

He tasked the lawyers to renew their collective purpose as custodians of justice.

According to the governor, lawyers remain the conscience of the nation, the advocates of the voiceless and the guardians of truth and conscience.

The Chairman of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, fondly called Uncle Sam, was honoured with the ‘Friend of the Bar’ Award.