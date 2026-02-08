Crystal Palace End Winless Run With Victory At Brighton

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Crystal Palace endured a dour game to end a nine-game winless Premier League run with victory over rivals Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal in a game that was drifting towards an insipid goalless draw.

Sarr collected second-half substitute Evann Guessand’s pass and calmly lifted the ball over Bart Verbruggen to break the deadlock.

That was Palace’s first shot on target in a game both teams sat back and preferred to cancel themselves out.

Both teams have been out of form. The first half of the game was largely devoid of quality with Brighton full-back Maxim de Cuyper’s tame strike from the edge of the area the only effort on target from either side before the break.

Advertisement

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk posed a significant threat, first lifting a header over the bar from a Pascal Gross’ corner before nodding wide from the German’s free-kick delivery 15 minutes later.

However, Palace stepped up and improved towards the end of the first half, but Adam Wharton, who’s wanted by most top clubs including Manchester United, blazed wide from the edge of the area before Sarr sliced an effort off target when under pressure from Dunk.

Chances remained at a premium until just after the hour mark, when Sarr beat Verbruggen for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Brighton worked their way into the game after Palace’s goal with teenage forward Charalampos Kostoulas denied by Dean Henderson.

Sarr’s opener proved decisive, further compounding the woes of Fabian Hurzeler’s team, who are without a win in the league since beating struggling Burnley on 3 January.