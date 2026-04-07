CSO Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention In Military Pension Board Crisis

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A civil society organisation, the Security and Public Affairs Analyst Forum, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis rocking Military Pension Board over the appointment of a new chairman.

Tinubu had, in December 2025, appointed Retired AVM Abubakar Idris as the agency’s Board Chairman.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the group’s Secretary, Ola Sunkanmi, alleged that Idris had, since his appointment, been prevented from assuming office by some top military officers.

“We suspect some power play and conspiracy by some influential military officers who have resisted the appointment. This is unacceptable, and there is the need for the Federal Government to address the issue without delay,” he said.

Sunkanmi explained that Idris had already received an appointment letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) after a recommendation by the National Security Adviser.

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According to him, the continued absence of the chairman from office may raise serious concerns about administrative compliance and institutional respect.

“It may also undermine the confidence in governance structures and the orderly implementation of presidential directives,” he said.

Sunkanmi, however, maintained that Idris has the competence and qualification to serve as chairman of the board considering his experience and professional background.

He also argued that the chairman’s appointment was in conformity with the established practices in other security agencies across the country.

“Police Service Commission and Police Trust Fund are headed by the retired Inspectors-General of Police or Deputy Inspectors-General of Police. As such, there should be no exception for the Military Pension Board, with retired generals retaining their status and expertise,” he said.

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Sunkanmi added that Idris had demonstrated high degree of administrative competence when he acted as chairman of the board for three months. He, therefore, urged the president to intervene urgently in the matter.

Sunkanmi noted that the delay in the new chairman’s assumption of office could undermine the integrity and morale of the military as an institution, thus affecting the welfare of retirees.