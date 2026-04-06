CSOs Demand Apology Over Wike’s Threat To Journalist

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A coalition of Civil Society and Media Organisations has condemned comments made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against journalist Seun Okinbaloye, a political correspondent and anchor of Channels Television’s politics Today programme.

The groups made their position known in a statement released on Saturday, following remarks by Wike during a live programme on Channels Television.

They said the Minister had, during the broadcast, stated, “If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” in reference to Okinbaloye.

The organisations noted that although Wike later clarified that he did not intend to harm the journalist physically, such remarks amount to a conditional threat and should not be dismissed as harmless.

“Even if meant humorously, such rhetoric can be perceived as intimidation by both the journalist and the audience.

“Conditional threats or violent statements against journalists contribute to a climate of fear, undermining the principles of a free and independent press,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The groups added that journalists play a critical role in informing the public and holding leaders accountable, warning that threats or hostile language could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

They also expressed concern over Nigeria’s press freedom ranking, noting that media professionals continue to face harassment, attacks, and arbitrary arrests.

They further called on Wike to retract the statement, apologise to Okinbaloye and the media community, and reaffirm his commitment to press freedom.

The coalition also urged public officials to avoid violent rhetoric and promote respectful engagement with the media, even in the face of disagreements.

“We urge all institutions and public figures to reject violent rhetoric against the media and promote a culture of respectful media dialogue, even amid strong disagreements.

Advertisement

“These principles are supported by Sections 22 and 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended), which affirm the media’s role in holding officials accountable and guarantee the right to hold opinions and receive and impart information freely,” the statement said.