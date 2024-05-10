CSOs Petition NASS, Demand Probe Of EFCC Over Attack On Pro-Yahaya Protesters

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have petitioned the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and theHouse of Representatives Committee on Human Rights against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged attack on protesters at the commission’s headquarters a week ago.

It would be recalled that operatives of the EFCC barred dozens of protesters, who stormed their headquarters to demonstrate in support of the embattled former governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, from entering the premises, last week.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were anti-Yahaya Bello protesters at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency located at Jabi, Abuja, with various placards containing various inscriptions.

They were calling on the commission not to rescind its decision to arrest and prosecute the former governor, arguing that dropping the case would portray the country and the agency in a bad light.

About an hour later, pro-Bello protesters stormed the commission’s headquarters with placards showing various inscriptions while chanting various anti-EFCC songs.

They demanded to see the chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, whom they alleged had been persecuting the former governor.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the pro-Bello protesters were denied entry by stern-looking operatives of the commission.

The protesters, in their numbers, subsequently advanced towards the main gate of the commission, and tried to enter forcefully before they were repelled by the gun-wielding operatives of the commission.

Reacting, the CSOs, in a four-page petition, co-signed by Dr Clement Nduka, Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria, and Richard Otitoleke, Director of Operations, said a panel of enquiries should be set up to look into the ugly trend with a view to recommend punitive measure for whoever that erred on the matter.

Other demands included in the petition, addressed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Human Rights, National Assembly, were: “That the honourable Committee should invite the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede to appear before it to answer to the issues raised.

“That the honourable Committee should extend an invitation to the Reporters of Africa Independent Television (AiT), Arise Television and all journalists on ground who were also victims of the barbaric attack by an institution like EFCC.

Advertisement

“That the honourable Committee extends an invitation to the drivers of the Abuja Urban Mass Transit who drove some of the damaged vehicles and who have been suspended by their employers, Abuja Urban Mass Transit, due to the unfortunate action of EFCC.

“That the honourable Committee should invite the manager of the filling station beside the EFCC Headquarters whose station and customers on queue for fuel were badly harassed, attacked and two arrested by the Commission.

“That the honourable Committee should consider such other things that will promote justice, fairness and rule of law in this case,” the petition partly read.