CSOs Raise Concerns Over Census Readiness As Allocation Falls Short By N770m

Civil society organisations under the Open Alliance coalition have raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s preparedness to conduct a credible National Population and Housing Census, warning that the N770m provision in the 2026 capital expenditure proposal is inadequate as the country approaches two decades without a headcount.

The coalition, which includes the BudgIT Foundation and other accountability-focused groups, urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to prioritise the census before preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

It warned that continued delays could undermine democratic representation, fiscal planning and equitable resource allocation.

Nigeria last conducted a national census in 2006. Since then, the country has held five general elections, transitioned through multiple administrations at federal and state levels, and experienced significant demographic changes.

Yet, government planning and revenue allocation formulas continue to rely heavily on projections rather than verified population data.

According to the coalition, the Presidency’s April 2025 announcement of a committee to lay the groundwork for the long-delayed census initially signaled progress.

The committee, chaired by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, was mandated to submit an interim report within three weeks.

However, several months later, no public report, implementation framework or clear timeline has been released, raising questions about the seriousness of the process.

The group described the lack of transparency and follow-through as troubling, noting that it further compounds Nigeria’s long-standing demographic data deficit.

Budgetary allocations have also come under scrutiny. In the 2026 proposed capital expenditure, N770m was earmarked for the census. When disaggregated across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the allocation amounts to approximately N20.8m per subnational unit, a figure the coalition described as unrealistic for an exercise of such national scale, logistical complexity and technological demand.

The organisations also referenced the N693.3m allocated in the 2024 budget for census-related activities, which they said did not translate into visible preparatory milestones or measurable progress.

Commenting on the broader implications, Acting Country Director of the BudgIT Foundation, Joseph Amenaghawon emphasised that a credible census goes beyond data collection and forms the backbone of effective governance.

“Accurate demographic data informs fiscal transfers, constituency delineation, infrastructure planning, healthcare delivery, education policy and social protection programmes. In the absence of reliable population data, public policy becomes guesswork, undermining efficiency, equity and accountability in governance,” he said.

The coalition warned that as Nigeria prepares for its sixth general election since the last census, the continued reliance on outdated population figures could distort representation, weaken development planning and fuel social tensions linked to resource distribution.

It therefore called on both chambers of the National Assembly, currently reviewing the 2026 proposed budget, to ensure adequate funding, clear timelines and greater transparency in the census process.

The group stressed that a credible and technologically robust population count must be conducted within the year to avoid further delays.

With nearly a generation of Nigerians aged 18 and below having never witnessed a national census, the coalition maintained that the urgency to properly and credibly count the country’s population cannot be overstated.

It added that conducting the exercise ahead of the 2027 elections would strengthen governance outcomes and restore confidence in Nigeria’s demographic and development planning framework.