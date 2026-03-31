CSOs Urge Action On Gas Eruption In Rivers Community

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Civil society organisations have called on the Federal Government to urgently step up response efforts to the ongoing environmental crisis in Bille Kingdom, following reports of sustained underwater vibrations and a suspected gas eruption.

The groups, including Environmental Rights Action and Social Action, made the call during an advocacy visit to the Port Harcourt office of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

Speaking after the meeting, Programme Manager of Environmental Rights Action, Kentebe Ebiaridor, said while there are indications of planned interventions, the absence of a clear timeline remains a major concern.

“We came to understand what has been done and what will be done, but there is still no definite timeline,” he said. “We are calling on the Federal Government to act swiftly in the interest of a community that has contributed significantly to the nation’s economy.”

Also, Resource Justice Manager at Social Action, Dr. Prince Edegbuo, warned that the situation is fast evolving into a public health emergency.

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“If urgent measures are not taken, this could escalate into a serious health crisis,” he said, urging authorities to make findings from investigations public and to prioritise the safety of residents.

Edegbuo further stressed the need for contingency plans, including emergency response systems and possible evacuation strategies if the situation worsens.

A stakeholder from the community, Owandemi Deinbo, said residents have endured nearly a year of unusual environmental activity, including bubbling rivers, ground tremors and isolated fire outbreaks.

He expressed hope that government intervention would come before the situation deteriorates further.

Responding, the Zonal Head of NOSDRA in Port Harcourt, Bello Augustin, assured that the agency is actively engaging the matter, noting that it has now been elevated to a national energy security concern.