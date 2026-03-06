CSP Giwa Replaces Hundeyin As Police Force PRO

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chief Superintendent of Police, Aliyu Giwa, may become the 27th Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Giwa previously served as the Assistant Police Force Public Relations Officer at the Annex, Obalende, Lagos, between February 2017 and March 2022.

His appointment comes barely 24 hours after THE WHISTLER exclusively reported the removal of the former FPRO, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that the 40-year-old is a cybersecurity specialist at the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, a position he has held since February 2025.

A top source familiar with the development noted that Giwa was considered a strong match for the expertise displayed by the former FPRO, Hundeyin.

“He has the charisma for the job, during his tenure as PRO in Lagos state, he performed exceptionally.

“The selection for his appointment was strategically handled,” the source told THE WHISTLER.

Born in Maiduguri, Borno State, Giwa is a native of Kwara State.

He holds a B.Sc. in Physics from the University of Maiduguri and attended the Federal Government College, Sokoto, for his secondary education.

He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), ACAMS; a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), EC-Council; an Associate Member of the International Compliance Association; an Associate Member of ACAMS; and holds certification in Telecommunication Fraud from the Zhejiang Police College.

Prior to this development, Giwa served as Police Assistant (PA) to the Deputy Inspector General of Police in the Department of Logistics and Supply between September 2023 and December 2024.

He was also the Personal Assistant to the Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited from March 2022 to September 2023.

Giwa equally held the position of Public Relations Officer at the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited from October 2017 to March 2022.

Between December 2014 and February 2017, Giwa, then an Assistant Superintendent of Police, served as the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State.