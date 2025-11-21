Cubana Chief Priest Warns Tinubu: You Won’t Get 10,000 Votes In Southeast Unless Nnamdi Kanu Is Released

755 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A fiery social media post by nightlife promoter and political influencer, Cubana Chief Priest, has ignited debate on social media after he issued a blunt warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will suffer a catastrophic defeat in the South-East during the 2027 general elections if IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention.

In the lengthy post, Chief Priest, known for his strong political connections and high-profile presence within the ruling party’s circles told President Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, that no amount of political engineering would deliver votes to the APC in the region without Kanu’s release.

“As long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in South-East come 2027,” he wrote.

Describing Kanu as the “supreme leader” of the South-East, he said the continued detention of the IPOB leader has caused “so much setback.”

Chief Priest accused South-East ministers in the current administration of failing to speak truth to power, calling them “cowards” who lack the capacity to generate goodwill for Tinubu.

“None of them can do anything to make the people love and respect you,” he said.

Advertisement

He also dismissed several APC-aligned stakeholders, including those recently seen with Seyi Tinubu at a Lagos hotel, claiming they lacked grassroots relevance.

“They can’t even go to their home towns because of MNK’s detention. They only want lands from you to develop and sell,” he alleged.

The celebrity barman criticised President Tinubu’s decision to send a minister to represent him at Governor Alex Otti’s project commissioning in Abia State, calling the representative “incompetent” and accusing him of betraying the region.

He praised Otti as one of the few figures capable of genuinely convincing the people.

Directly addressing Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Chief Priest warned that the governor’s political legacy could be erased if he does not intervene in securing Kanu’s release.

Advertisement

“Your legacies will be swept under the carpet… Without MNK outside, everything shall fall into pieces,” he wrote.

He further insisted that only Kanu’s release could guarantee meaningful political support for Tinubu heading into 2027.

“Southeast belongs to MNK. These are the words of the gods,” Chief Priest added.

The post has drawn massive reactions online, with many shocked by the bluntness of the message coming from a figure widely perceived as close to the ruling party.