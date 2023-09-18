Cult Clash: Ogun Gov’t Delares Curfew In Sagamu

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the recent clash between rival cult groups in Sagamu Local Government Area, the Ogun State government has announced total restriction of movement from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The government asked residents of the town to abide by the restriction order pending the time the security of the area improves, as police and other security agencies were on top of the situation to restore normalcy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran, on Monday.

“This is to notify residents of Sagamu and its environs of total restriction of human and vehicular movement as a way of taking firm control of the security architecture of the area and protect the lives of the people and their property.

“We, therefore, implore the residents of the area to abide strictly by this restriction order and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book immediately,” the statement read.

Earlier, Governor Dapo Abiodun directed security agencies in the state to rid Sagamu and its environs of the menace of cultists and cult-related activities in the state.

According to him, the police and sister security agencies have been given a matching order to deal ruthlessly and decisively with those disturbing the peace of the town.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we are very sad with the resurgence of activities of criminal elements under different outlawed groups, raising unnecessary tension in the sleepy town of Sagamu and it’s environs.

“Let me categorically state that we are more than determined to put an end quickly to these nefarious activities of these hoodlums and enemies of our people; who are hellbent to truncate the peace of our land.

“Let these urchins be rest assured that the State will be too hot for them to operate as we are reevaluating the security architecture for greater surveillance and tactical operation,” Abiodun was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary.

The clash has led to the death of four persons, while seven have been arrested by police.

According to reports, the cult clash which started on Friday, was between the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.