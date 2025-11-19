Curacao Becomes Smallest Country To Qualify For World Cup

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The tiny Caribbean nation of Curacao became the smallest country to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday after battling to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in Kingston.

Curacao has a population of just 156,000 people. They fought off a furious second-half onslaught from the Reggae Boyz to grab the draw they needed to clinch their ticket to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The result capped a fairytale qualification campaign for the team known as the ‘Blue Wave’, who finished top of Group B with 12 points from six games, one point clear of Jamaica.

Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who was not at the game for personal reasons, will become the oldest coach at a World Cup, aged 78, beating Otto Rehhagel’s record when he was in charge of Greece aged 71 in 2010.

Curacao, 37 miles off the Venezuela coast, only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.

Ten years ago they were 150th in Fifa’s world rankings. Now they are 82nd.

The expanded 2026 World Cup format, which features 48 nations instead of 32, along with the hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all qualify automatically.

Curacao will be the fourth debutant at next summer’s tournament – joining Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and Jordan.

“It’s crazy and would be one of the biggest things that will happen to Curacao,” said midfielder Juninho Bacuna, a former Huddersfield, Rangers and Birmingham player before the match.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: “It’s incredible and amazing. Even a few years ago you would not even think about it.

“To be personally part of it and to make that dream come true would be incredible.”

In 10 qualifying matches, they have won seven and finished their campaign unbeaten.

Curacao will be joined at the World Cup by Haiti and Panama from the Conacaf qualifying, with Jamaica having to go into the Intercontinental play-offs.

The Caribbean Island of Haiti qualified for their first World Cup since 1974 after defeating Nicaragua 2-0.