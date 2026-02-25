Current Power Outages In Narasawa Communities Beyond Our Control, AEDC Cries Out

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) on Wednesday declared that the current power outages in Lafia, Keffi, Nasarawa, and Masaka, as well as other communities across Nasarawa State, are beyond its control.

It said the situation was caused by the limited power allocation to Lafia, which had recently hovered between 5MW and 10MW.

This, the company said, was far below what is required to meet the growing demand in the state capital and surrounding areas.

“The Management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform our esteemed customers, loyal stakeholders in Lafia, Keffi, Nasarawa and Masaka and other communities across Nasarawa State, as well as the general public, regarding the current constraints affecting electricity supply in our franchise areas.

“We are deeply aware of and empathise with the frustrations being experienced due to the limited power allocation to Lafia, which has recently hovered between 5 MW and 10 MW, far below what is required to meet the growing demand in the state capital and surrounding areas.

“This has resulted in extended outages and heightened customer concerns, including recent expressions of agitation.

“The current situation stems primarily from national-level challenges beyond AEDC’s direct control”, the company stated in a statement it issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

AEDC said that the country’s power sector is facing constraints due to the dry season, adding that the development had resulted in lower overall generation.

It added further that the development had reduced allocations from the national grid to all Distribution Companies (DisCos), including AEDC.

“Nigeria’s power sector faces significant constraints during the dry season (typically November to April), when hydropower generation drops due to low water levels in dams, and many thermal plants experience reduced gas supply from pipeline issues, vandalism, and other supply-chain disruptions.

“These factors have led to lower overall generation and reduced allocations from the national grid to all Distribution Companies (DisCos), including AEDC.

“Recent data from the grid operatorshowsw that allocations to DisCos have been severely limited at times, sometimes dropping dramatically due to system issues or generation shortfalls.

“Similar notices from other DisCos have attributed widespread outages to gas shortages and reduced national generation, emphasising that such declines are not within the DisCos’ control but require collective efforts from generation companies, gas suppliers, and regulators”, the company said.

In the Nasarawa case, the company claimed it had managed to increase supply to Lafia up to 10MW.

“In the case of Nasarawa State, we have managed to increase supply to Lafia up to 10 MW where possible, despite threats to allocations from neighbouring regions and overall national limitations”, AEDC said.