‘Curses Await Women Taking Ozo Titles’, Ohanaeze To Igbo Women In UK

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, weekend, disassociated itself from the recent viral video where some women of Igbo extraction were conferred with Ozo titles in the UK.

Ohanaeze was reacting to a recent viral video where the coronation of the women was displayed. It showed a group of Igbo women, under the auspices of Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Chieftaincy Association, UK and Ireland, who received the alleged title.

THE WHISTLER gathered that women in Igbo land do not take Ozo titles.

Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, stated this in a release made available tomour correspondent in Enugu.

Ogbonnia said Ohanaeze had reviewed what allegedly happened on February 2, 2022, and aligned with the position expressed by Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo in Nigeria that throughout Igbo land, Ozo title taking is an exclusive preserve for men.

It quoted a communique by Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo, signed by Professor Ike Oluka and Prince Ikenna Onyesoh, stating that, ‘It is reckless and irresponsible for a group of Igbo women within or outside the shores of Nigeria to claim to be Ozo title-holders and also claim to have formed an association called Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Association of United Kingdom and Ireland’.”

Ohanaeze resolved that, “There are some women who in their Igbo nostalgia joined the Umunwanyi Ozo Prestigious Chieftaincy Association, UK and Ireland without the full grasp of the full implications of their misdemeanor.

“It was discovered that the conscientious and virtuous among them have already withdrawn from the association and pleaded for understanding.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo draws a distinction between the Ozo title and chieftaincy titles in Igbo land.

“Whereas a chieftaincy title can be bestowed on anybody by a traditional ruler in appreciation for one’s contribution to the society, the initiation into the Ozo institution must be in a person’s ancestral home after several background checks culminating in cultural and puritanical processes.

“On the other hand, the sacred dimension of the Ozo title places it at the highest pedestal among other titles in Igbo land.

“Ohanaeze views the Igbo egalitarianism and republicanism as positive attributes that stimulate and inspire creativity and entrepreneurship, but cautions that a distasteful public demeanor attracts opprobrium, condemnations, disdain and most importantly, a shame to the relatives of such deviants.

“The Ohanaeze connection to the viral video was also investigated and the leaderships of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the UK and Ireland have already dissociated themselves from the despicable melodrama.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has directed all Igbo women to desist from conducts capable of placing them in bad light. For emphasis, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is very proud of several Igbo women of global renown who have displayed unassailable intellect, administrative competence and panache in their chosen fields of endeavor.

“These Igbo women are pointing to a direction that is worthy and commendable. It is important to point out the age-long universal maxim that holds strongly, especially in Igbo land.

“Anybody, no matter how highly placed that indulges in sacrilegious delusions, swell-headedness and megalomania incurs the wrath of the land and as such is cursed with mysterious plagues and a lower status on re-incarnation.”