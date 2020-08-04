Custodian Investment To Acquire 51% Equity In UPDC

35 SHARES Share Tweet

UAC of Nigeria Plc board of directors have reached an agreement for Custodian Investment Plc to purchase 51 per cent equity interest in its subsidiary UACN Property Development Company Plc.

The company made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, seen by THE WHISTLER.

Upon completion of the sale, UPDC will cease to be a subsidiary of UAC and will operate as a stand-alone entity, separate from UAC, the company added.

UAC believes the agreement between the two parties would mark the beginning of a partnership that would help the companies reach their objectives in the real estate industry.

UAC said, “It also marks a significant milestone aligned with UAC’s strategy to focus on its core businesses.”

Highlights of the agreement shows that the deal involved a sale of 9,465,584,668 UPDC ordinary shares held by UAC, representing 51 per cent of UPDC’s issued share capital, to Custodian.

According to UAC, the shares would be sold in two tranches. The first sale would be for 946,558,467 shares, representing 5.1 per cent of the issued share capital of UPDC, on execution of binding transaction agreements.

The company said subsequent sale of 8,519,026,201 shares, representing 45.90 percent of the issued share capital of UPDC will be made upon receipt of the necessary approvals.

Speaking on the development, Folasope Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, said that the transaction is a significant step in achieving its objectives for UPDC.

Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment PLC, was also quoted in the statement to have said, “We at Custodian are excited about the possibilities arising from this partnership with UAC which provides multiple levers for value creation.

“The rationale for the transaction is that Custodian and UAC share the view that their ambitions for capturing opportunity in the real estate industry will be better achieved working in partnership.”

UAC said in the statement that its continued ownership of a minority interest in UPDC would facilitate a smooth transition.

According to UAC, Custodian would leverage on more than two decades of UPDC’s strong track record as a leading developer to drive its core property development business

The company sale would allow an increased management focus on businesses in sectors that align with its core strategy.

UAC added that having Custodian as a strong anchor shareholder in UPDC would strengthen UPDC strategically.