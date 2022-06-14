Customer, Others Beat Prostitute To Death, Set Corpse Ablaze For Keeping Qur’an In Brothel

A commercial sex worker, Hannah Saliu, has been beaten to death and her corpse set on fire by her customer and his friends for keeping a copy of the Holy Qur’an in her brothel room.

The incident happened in the Alaba Rago area of Ojo, Lagos State.

It was gathered that one of the suspected killers had patronised the prostitute and paid her N1000 after having sex with her.

The customer was said to have left the prostitute’s room when she discovered that her N5,000 had gone missing.

The sex worker was said to have ran after her customer who she accused of stealing the money.

This was said to have led to an altercation which attracted friends of the man who patronised the sex worker.

Th customer and his friends were said to have gone to the prostitutes room and carried out a search.

A copy of the Holy Qur’an was said to have been found under the prostitute’s pillow and this infuriated them.

They were said to have beaten her, stabbed her and dragged her outside and set her dying body ablaze.

The sex worker was said to be from the North as her suspected killers.

The suspects were dentified as Abubakar Musa, Sarauta Monsur, and Surajo Yusuf.

The state Police Public Relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said the incident happened in April and the three suspects arrested had been charged to court.