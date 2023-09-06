Customs, Arms Control Centre To Collaborate On Fight Against Weapon Proliferation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Customs Service has expressed readiness to collaborate with the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in the fight against the trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this while meeting with the Coordinator of NCCSALW, Maj. Gen. Abba Dikkoon on Tuesday.

The Customs boss during his remark acknowledged the existence of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, recounting the role of the Service in resolving the menace.

“This is not the first time Nigeria Customs Service has been contributing to eradicating the menace of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, as it has, on several occasions, made seizures of such illicit substances often concealed in bags of rice and other legitimate products,” the CGC said.

In August, the Service intercepted over 1,000 live ammunition concealed in 203 bags of foreign rice in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The Customs Boss emphasised the need to venture more into intelligence and data sharing with the agency.

“We will be looking forward to having a deeper collaboration with the centre in terms of your database. First, I wish to inform you that I am happy that your Agency is doing well.” He said.

He also gave assurance that the NCS will do everything possible to synergize with the Agency through the secondment of more Customs Officers to work with the Center.

“In terms of intelligence, I believe that you’re ready for it. We also do have a formidable intelligence unit, and most of the seizures that have been credited to Customs are done through gathering credible intelligence.” He added.

Addressing the ACG, the Coordinator of NCCSALW Maj. Gen. Dikko commended the efforts of the NCS in the area of intercepting illicit flow of arms through the Nigerian borders.

“We all know that Nigeria is suffering from a myriad of insecurity-related issues of different sorts, and the key catalyst that has continued to fuel this insecurity is the availability of small arms, and without the help of Customs, we will not have a lovely and safer environment.” He said.

The National Coordinator noted a synergy between the agencies, if sustained, would not only help in protecting the country against the multiplication of small arms and ammunition but also in the area of generating revenue for the Federal Government.