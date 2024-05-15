Customs Confirm Appointment Of 5 DCGs, 8 ACGs

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs.

The NCS in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the new appointment was announced during its 59th regular meeting, chaired by the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun.

The promoted officers are expected to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers jwho recently retired from the Service.

The details of the confirmed appointments for the DCGs include OO Peters — DCG/Commander Training and Doctrine Command; BM Jibo — DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BU Nwanfor — DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives, SA Bomai — Commander Training and Doctrine Command and CK Niagwan —DCG Tariff & Trade

The appointment of the new ACGs include B Imam — ACG Board; AAS Oloyede — ACG Trade & Tariff; SK Dangaldima — ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’; A — Abdul Azeez — ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’; SA Yusuf —ACG Human Resource Development.

Others include NP Umoh — ACG Training and Doctrine Command; CO Obih — ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’ and S Chiroma — ACG Strategic Research and Policy.

The NCS said the principles of federal character, seniority and merit guided the appointments approved by the Board.

“These appointments are a testament to the officers’ exemplary services and dedication to the Nigeria Customs Service. The NCSB remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

“While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious services, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly confirmed officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the service attains greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation amongst others.”