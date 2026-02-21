Customs Hands Over 159,000 Litres Of Seized Fuel To NMDPRA

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has handed over three fuel tankers containing no fewer than 159,000 litres of petrol to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for further action (NMDPRA).

Deputy Comptroller Abubakar Aliyu, National Co-ordinator of Operation Whirlwind (NCS) performed the handover on Friday in Lagos.

He described the seizure as a major breakthrough in the fight against fuel smuggling.

He said the tankers were intercepted along notorious smuggling corridors, including Aso-Odo, Seme, Owode-Apa and Badagry.

“Customs is handing over the seized fuel tankers with registration numbers T21019LA, T9827LA and T3546LA containing over 159,000 litres for appropriate sanctions,” he said.

He added that 1,630 jerry-cans of petrol intercepted during the operation would be auctioned to the public to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The total Duty Paid Value of the 1,630 jerry-cans of PMS is about N40.75 million.

“The interception was intelligence-driven and reflects our uncompromising resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s economic and energy security,” he said.

Aliyu stressed that Operation Whirlwind targets economic sabotage and illegitimate trade, insisting that strict compliance with petroleum regulations is non-negotiable.

He noted that petroleum transportation is governed by clear regulatory frameworks and Standard Operating Procedures designed to prevent diversion and smuggling.

According to him, such illegal activities undermine government policy, distort market stability and deprive the nation of critical revenue.

He described Owode-Apa, Seme and Badagry border corridors as sensitive economic arteries historically exploited for cross-border petroleum smuggling.

“Under my watch, smuggling will no longer be safe for economic saboteurs,” Aliyu warned.

He said the handover reflected strong inter-agency collaboration in line with established operational frameworks.

Aliyu commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for his leadership and support for anti-smuggling operations.

He urged Nigerians to support enforcement agencies, saying national development thrives when citizens and authorities work together.

In her remarks, Mrs Grace Dauda of the NMDPRA reaffirmed the agency’s mandate to ensure petroleum products meant for domestic use are not diverted abroad.

“It is unfortunate that some businessmen attempt to smuggle petroleum products out of the country,” she said.

Dauda urged the public to collaborate with government agencies to end economic sabotage. (NAN)