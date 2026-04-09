Customs Intercept Live Pangolins, Intensify Crackdown On Wildlife Traffickers

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The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit Zone ‘B’ has recorded another breakthrough in its anti-smuggling operations with the interception of live pangolins along the Kano–Takai–Jigawa road.

Operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, carried out the latest seizure on March 26, 2026, at about 1pm.

The development comes barely two weeks after a similar operation on March 12, signalling an intensified crackdown on wildlife trafficking in the zone.

The Customs described the repeated interceptions as evidence of heightened surveillance across key transit routes used by smugglers.

The Customs FOU Zone ‘B’ covers Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

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In a statement issued by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, MU Balarabe, in Kaduna on Thursday, the Service said the operation was intelligence-driven.

According to the statement, officers on routine patrol flagged down a suspicious vehicle along the axis.

It added that a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the endangered animals concealed within.

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“The endangered mammals were discovered hidden in the vehicle during inspection,” the statement noted.

The Service said the seizures were carried out in line with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

It explained that the global treaty prohibits trade that threatens the survival of endangered wildlife species.

Customs further disclosed that all animals intercepted in both operations had been moved to its Kaduna headquarters.

The agency said arrangements were ongoing to hand over the rescued pangolins to appropriate wildlife authorities for proper care.

The statement quoted the Comptroller of the Unit, Aminu Sule, to have ordered a comprehensive investigation to unravel the syndicate behind the trafficking.

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He stressed that the unit would not relent until those involved in the illegal trade were brought to justice.

“The frequency of these interceptions—twice within a fortnight—demonstrates our heightened surveillance,” Sule said.

“This seizure sends a clear message that Zone ‘B’ will not be a transit point or safe haven for wildlife traffickers,” he added.

Sule reiterated the commitment of the Service to enforcing environmental laws and international agreements.

He also warned smugglers to desist from using the region as a corridor for illicit wildlife trade.

Pangolins are widely regarded as the most trafficked mammals globally due to demand for their scales and meat.

The Nigeria Customs Service said it would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to protect biodiversity and combat wildlife crimes. ENDS .

Photos of pangolins: credit – Nigeria Customs Service Zone ‘B’, Kaduna