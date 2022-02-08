Customs Redeploys PRO, 36 Other Comptrollers To Boost Revenue

The Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) has approved the deployment of 37 Comptrollers to various Units, Departments and Commands across the country.

In the postings released on Tuesday, he charged the newly posted Comptrollers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Nigeria Customs Service Management by bringing to bear their years of experience and training in trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities on their new assignment.

Among those deployed are Comptroller AAS Oloyede who will be moving from Information and Communications Technology to Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller SI Bomoi to FCT Command, while Comptroller Joseph Attah will assume the office of Area Controller in Kebbi Command.

Attah before his recent posting was the Public Relations Officer of Customs.

Other postings are Comptroller BA Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller A Dappa-Williams to Eastern Marine Command, Compt. MA Umar Kano/Jigawa, Compt. KC Egwuh ICT/MOD, Compt. LM Mark Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi, Compt. T Tachio CTC Kano, Compt. AA Umar Western Marine, Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine, Compt. AC Ayalogu T & T and Compt. KD Ilesanmi will assume duty as Controller Board among others.

Given the enormous expectations of government regarding revenue generation in the current year, the Comptroller General reiterated the need for all Area Controllers and Unit heads to take full charge of the affairs of their Commands by ensuring absolute compliance with extant fiscal policies while leveraging on the efficient management of data to optimize trade facilitation and revenue collection.

Furthermore, the CGC directed all officers to be extremely vigilant in protecting the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians by ensuring the full fortification of our borders against the incursion of smugglers and other cross border criminals.

The Nigeria Customs Service is targeting a revenue of N4.1trn in 2022.

The NCS had generated N2.3trn revenue in 2021, exceeding the target by N63bn.

The FG had set a 2021 revenue target of N1.67 trillion for the agency last year.