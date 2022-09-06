Customs Seize 20 Drums Of Explosive Material In Ogun

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service has seized 20 drums of carbide in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

The Acting Customs Area Controller in charge of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Comptroller Ejibunnu Hussain, said this while addressing journalists in Ikeja on Tuesday.

The Customs boss said the seized explosives had a Duty Paid Value of about N33 million.

He explained further that carbide was used for the production of Improvised Explosive Device.

He added that importation of such substances must get an approval from the office of the National Security Adviser.

He said, “The unit seized 20 drums of carbide, along Ijebu ode in August. The substance used for the production of IED.

” If allowed to get into the hands of unscrupulous persons, it could cause very serious security concern. And the importation of this has to be approved with an End User Certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.”