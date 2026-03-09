Customs Seize 248,500 Tramadol Tablets Worth N273m In Yobe

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘D’, Bauchi, has seized 248,500 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride valued at N273.4 million during an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Yobe.

The Controller of the unit, Abdullahi Ka’ila, made this known at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi

Ka’ila said the interception was part of ongoing efforts by the service to curb illicit drug trafficking and protect public health.

He also said that the seizure followed credible intelligence indicating the movement of a large consignment of Tramadol through covert routes in Gumsi Village, Nguru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, surveillance teams deployed by the unit carried out a coordinated operation that led to the recovery of 248,500 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride (250mg), a highly potent controlled substance.

”The consignment has an estimated street value of N273, 350,000. The operation disrupted a major trafficking network believed to have connections beyond Nigeria into neighbouring countries and international markets.”

The comptroller noted that Tramadol, a synthetic opioid analgesic intended strictly for medical use under regulation, had increasingly become a substance of abuse, particularly among youths.

He said that the illegal importation, sale, and possession of the drug outside regulatory approval constituted a criminal offence,

He added that the growing abuse of Tramadol had contributed to rising cases of addiction and criminal activities.

Ka’ila further said that the successful interception underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations and strengthened collaboration between security agencies in tackling transnational crimes.

He added that the seizure would significantly reduce the circulation of illicit Tramadol in the market and help prevent addiction and health crises among vulnerable groups.

He said the NCS would continue to deepen collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to combat drug trafficking.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and support to officers of the unit.

He urged members of the public and community leaders to support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the country.