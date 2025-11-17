Customs Seize Lion Cub, Monkeys In Smuggling Attempt To Benin

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a lion cub and two Patas monkeys intended for smuggling into the Benin Republic.

The animals were discovered along the Badagry–Seme expressway in Lagos State.

According to a statement on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, the endangered species were found during a routine stop-and-search operation on a blue Mazda vehicle with registration number MUS 743 HA.

Sulaiman explained that the animals were being transported in violation of both Nigerian wildlife protection laws and international conventions.

Two suspects, Mathew Kofi, a Beninese national, and Nasiru Gwandu, a Nigerian, were arrested. They reportedly confessed to purchasing the animals in Kano with the intent to smuggle them across the border.

“In our determination to demonstrate unwavering commitment to protecting our nation’s biodiversity and to uphold Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), operatives of the Command, on Sunday, 16 November 2025, at about 0219hrs, intercepted the blue Mazda vehicle during a stop-and-search operation at Gbaji,” Sulaiman said.

Advertisement

The two suspects were detained for further investigation, while the lion cub and monkeys were handed over to the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative for proper care.

Sulaiman emphasised that the handover was in line with Nigeria’s CITES obligations and global standards for wildlife protection.

The transfer of the animals was conducted by Deputy Comptroller AY Mohammed on behalf of the Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga.

Adenuga reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to enforcing wildlife protection and environmental conservation laws and pledged continued collaboration with relevant agencies to combat wildlife trafficking.