Customs Seizes N11bn Worth Of Codeine, Generates N360nn In Q1

The Nigeria Customs Area 2 Command in Onne, Rivers State, has made a significant seizure of seven 40-foot containers loaded with smuggled codeine syrup worth over N11 billion.

Area Controller Mohammed Babandede revealed the interception during a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, showcasing the confiscated items.

This notable seizure comes as the Command announces a remarkable revenue generation of N360 billion in the first quarter of the year, demonstrating its commitment to curbing smuggling and enhancing national security.

Babandede said the seizure was achieved with the synergy of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other sister security agencies.

He said the confiscation of the hard drugs was in tandem with the directive of the Comptroller of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniye, to bring smuggling at the ports to a standstill.

Babandede said, “In line with the Comptroller General of Customs’ policy thrust of collaboration and consolidation, the Command on receipt of credible intelligence on some 40 feet containers sprang into action and in collaboration with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Onne Port, these containers were identified, positioned and jointly examined.

“A total of seven seized containers containing 1,054, 400 bottles of different cough syrup codeine (100ml), 9,100 pieces of Chilly Cutter, 3,175,000 tablets of Hyergra tablets (200mg) and 1,300,000 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac Pain Relief tablets (50mg) were seized.

“The above seizures are estimated at Eleven Billion, Two Hundred Million Naira (N11,200,000, 000) which represents a huge loss on the part of those involved despite the fact of a jail term that awaits any of them who will be arrested as a result of further investigation,” he added.

Babandede expressed regrets that some Nigerians were adamant about undermining the security of the country by testing the resolve of security agencies.

He warned that the Command under his watch would not tolerate any compromise in the quest to safeguard the economy and security of the nation.

Babandede further disclosed that the items seized would be handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation.

Highlighting the revenue generated by the service, the Comptroller said the Command raised over N360 billion in six months translating to 50.5 per cent of the annual target of 2024.

“In the area of revenue, the Command in the first half of the year generated a total of Three Hundred Billion, Ninety-Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Four Naira and Fifty Eight Kobo (N312, 094, 367,124.58) which translates to 50.5 per cent of the annual target given to the Command.

“As of this morning, the Command has generated Forty-Eight Billion, Fifty-Six Million, Eight Hundred and Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety-Two Naira (48,056,806,692.00) in July and we still have five working days left in the month,” he said.

Babandede noted that the Command would not rest on its oars, stressing that it would continue to increase the revenue profile while prioritising public health and safety.