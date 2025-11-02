Cut U.S. Ties If Trump Fails To Withdraw Threat, Gumi Tells Tinubu

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to cut off diplomatic ties with the U.S. if President Donald Trump fails to withdraw his threat of military action against Nigeria.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Gumi condemned Trump’s threat as an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty and called for an immediate diplomatic response.

“For Trump to threaten a sovereign country with military attack is a profound disrespect to our authority, but we can rise above it,” he wrote.

Gumi advised the Nigerian government to summon the U.S. ambassador and demand a retraction, warning that failure to do so should lead to severing diplomatic ties.

“President Tinubu should summon the US ambassador; they either retract their threats or we sever diplomatic ties with this irresponsible regime,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for Nigeria to explore other options for economic growth and military partnerships.

“There are lots of other options for our economic expansion and military alliance,” Gumi added.