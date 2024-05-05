CVA 2024: Consumers Vote To Reward Best Brand Amid Increase In Price Of Goods

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Brands are jostling to be recognised and rewarded in the 2024 Consumers Value Awards.

The steady rise in price of goods have forced some consumers to boycott some goods and make their preference known as they shift to substitutes that are less expensive.

Advertisement

The rise in inflation and what manufacturers have blamed as a poor business environment has forced some local and multinational companies to quit.

To reward companies that are still sticking to the current business environment, consumers have taken keen interest in nominating those that have defied the odds and continue to put smiles on their faces.

THE WHISTLER observed that the voting process even though has been expanded to accommodate new brands is competitive.

Already, the portals where voting is taking place showed MTN, one of the leading telecom companies in Nigeria, is leading with 51.1 percent of the votes recorded in the first month under the Telecommunications category (MNOs).

Advertisement

Spectranet has 47.6 percent of the votes in the Internet Service Provider (ISP) segment, while MTN has 69.2 percent votes for ISP under the MNOs.

In the alcohol beverage category, Trophy is leading with 50 percent of the votes, while Pepsi takes 62.5 percent of votes in the⁠carbonated drinks category. Similarly, Lafarge Cement leads with 62.5 percent in the cement category.

In this year’s edition of the award, over 40 categories of brands are listed based on consumers’ nominations on the Consumers Value Awards portal for voting as Value-for-Money brands.

This was disclosed by the CEO of BrandXchange, Akonte Ekine, while presenting the one-month result.

He noted that the initiative is transparent and objective, adding that it is the consumer position on brands as nomination and voting drive the platform.

Advertisement

“In the ongoing 3rd edition voting, two new categories of sanitary pad and Ice Cream are experiencing consumers’ attention as Always Sanitary Pad leads the segment with 63.6 percent, Just Delight Ice Cream at 36.2 percent and Viva Detergent at 41.7 percent .

“Other leaders on the voting platform of Consumers Value Awards based on consumer preferences in the first month under home appliances (Television, Refrigerator, Air conditioner and washing machine) are Samsung 40 percent, Haiier Termocool 40 percent, Lontor 40 percent and Haier Thermocool 42.9 percent respectively.

“Trophy leads Alcohol Beverage with 50 percent of the votes, and Pepsi takes 62.5 percent of ⁠Carbonated Drinks. It is a tie among consumers on the cooking oil and regular Toothpaste as Kings Oil and Power Oil achieved the same vote of 50 percent, Colgate Toothpaste and Close Up Toothpaste also tied with 26.7 percent votes each in the categories while Dabur Toothpaste leads in the herbal toothpaste category with 55.6 percent .

“Lafarge Cement leads with 62.5 percent in the Cement, Dangote Sugar has 55 percent of the votes in Sugar, Leadway Insurance has 57.1 percent, Eva leads the Table water category with 38.5 percent,” said a statement by BrandXchange.

Other leaders in various segments based on consumer votes on the Consumers Value awards platforms are Maltina 40 percent, Dettol 37.5 percent, Peak Milk 80 percent, Golden Penny Spaghetti 80 percent, Indomie Noodle 85.7 percent, Checkers 90 percent, GTB 66.7 percent, OPay 62.5 percent, Morning Fresh 62.5 percent, and Gala Sausage Roll 94.4 percent .

Under the Consumer-Friendly brands category, MTN and Cadbury each have 40 percent votes.

Advertisement

“Also, knorr Cube 57.1 percent, Lipton Tea Bag 83.3 percent, Vaseline 71.4 percent and Golden Morn lead their sectors, Milo and Bournvita tied with 50 percent of the vote each as leaders alongside MTN and Cadbury tying with 40 percent votes under Consumer-Friendly brands.

“Vitafoam 44.4 percent, Guinness Stout 83.3 percent, Mobil Engine oil 100 percent (International Engine Oil Brand), Oleum Oil 100% (Made in Nigeria Brand), Hypo and Harpic 50 percent, Fearless 33.3 percent, 80 percent, Reload Kids 60 percent Reload Adult 66.6 percent, and Bet 9ja 50 percent,” the statement added.

The voting will close on June 30, 2024.