CVR: INEC Raises Alarm As Scammers Launch Fake Voter Registration Portal

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a fake voter registration portal created by suspected criminals to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

The fake portal was created barely a day after INEC ended its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, raised the alarm in a news release on Monday.

“Barely 24 hours after the suspension of voter registration, the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to an online site urging Nigerians to enroll for “VOTER CARD (PVC)” registration claiming that the Federal Government has approved individual VOTER CARD (PVC) registration online to avoid unnecessary crowd in the “NIMC” CENTERS.

“The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises. The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organization,” he said, cautioning members of the public against succumbing to “the antics of online scammers.”

The current CVR exercise which commenced on June 28, 2021, ended on July 30, 2022.

In its latest CVR update released on Monday morning, the commission said a total of 12,298,944 persons successfully completed their registrations.

Out of the figure, 6,074,078 were males, while 6,224,866 were females. The breakdown also showed that 8,784,677 out of the total completed registrations are youths.

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 16 as at 7am, Monday 1st August 2022.



Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 12,298,944

Type: Online – 3,444,378

: Physical – 8,854,566

Male: 6,074,078

Female: 6,224,866

PWDs: 87,083

Youths: 8,784,677 pic.twitter.com/JX941tlWZP — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Okoye told Arise TV during an interview on Monday that there won’t be further extensions of the exercise after the previous one-month extension.