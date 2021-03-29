Czech’s Richest Man Worth $13bn Dies In Alaska Helicopter Crash

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The richest man in Czech Republic, Petr Kellner, has died in a helicopter crash on Monday, reveals PPF Group spokeswoman, Jitka Tkadlecova.

Kellner who is worth 293 billion Czech crowns, an equivalent of $13bn, was confirmed dead on Monday.

The 56- year-old owned the financial, telecommunications, engineering and insurance PPF Group that employs 94,000 people across the globe.

The PPF Group spokeswoman told AFP that, “With deep regret we announce that PPF Group founder and majority shareholder Mr Petr Kellner died tragically in a helicopter crash in the Alaska Range on Saturday.”

According to Tkadlecova, the cause of the incident was under investigation.

The billionaire started his business selling copy machines, and founded the PPF Group in 1991.

PPF also announced that Kellner’s funeral will take place “in a narrow family circle.”