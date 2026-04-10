Dabiri-Erewa Raises Alarm Over Hacked Email Account

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The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has raised an alarm over the compromise of her personal email account by hackers, warning members of the public to disregard any messages sent from the address.

The disclosure was made in a statement shared via her official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Dabiri-Erewa revealed that her email account, [email protected], had been breached by unknown cyber actors, prompting concerns over potential misuse.

She cautioned that any correspondence purportedly originating from her email or any other address should be ignored pending the restoration of full control of the account.

In her tweet, she said: “Please be informed that my email account ([email protected]) has been compromised by hackers.

“Kindly ignore any emails purportedly sent from me using this or any other address until I regain full control of the account. I will unfortunately not be able to respond to the thousands of emails that must have accumulated during this period.”

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The NiDCOM boss also appealed for patience and understanding from associates, noting that the breach has disrupted her ability to attend to official and personal communications.

She assured that efforts are underway to secure the account and restore normal operations.