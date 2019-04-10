Advertisement

Nigerian comedian, Patrick Onyeke popularly known as Mr. Patrick is set to host his first major international show on May 5, 2019, at the O2 Arena, London.

The comedian who is currently based in the US revealed that the event will feature top music stars including Mr. P of the defunct PSquare group, Daddy Showkey, CDQ alongside comedians including Frank Donga, Seyi Brown (US), Eric Omondi (Kenya), Charles Okocha, Osita Iheme and others.

According to him, the show will be exciting with jokes, music and lots of fun.

“I am grateful to God for an opportunity to export my craft to the next level in the United Kingdom,” said Mr. Patrick.

“We have been receiving a massive response since the show was announced. This is a concert like never before and I promise you, the United Kingdom go laugh tire.”

The show is coming just a few months after Mr. Patrick’s sold out show titled “Homecoming with Mr Patrick and Friends” which held at the club Cubana in Owerri, Imo State in January.