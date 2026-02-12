DANGER! Missing Guardrails On Lagos Bridge Raise Safety Concerns For Pedestrians

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

With significant sections of the pedestrian walkway on Independence Bridge in Lagos State lacking guardrails, safety concerns are mounting for the many people who use the bridge daily.

The bridge connects Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island to the Marina and Onikan area via Bonny Camp.

Featuring long walkways on both sides, the bridge is designed to provide safe passage for pedestrians alongside vehicular traffic.

However, observations show that large portions of the walkway—particularly on the right side heading from Onikan and Marina towards Victoria Island—are without guardrails.

Guardrails are critical safety barriers meant to prevent people and vehicles from falling off bridges.

An investigation by THE WHISTLER revealed that the damaged or missing guardrail sections have remained unattended for several months. This situation is especially troubling given that the walkway is frequently used by vulnerable road users, including young people living with disabilities who sometimes use the space for recreational skating.

In November 2025, THE WHISTLER observed some physically challenged individuals using improvised skating devices along the bridge’s walkway, further highlighting the risks posed by the absence of protective barriers.

Beyond everyday pedestrian hazards, safety concerns around Lagos bridges have been amplified by a rise in reported suicide attempts in recent years.

In April 2023, a man identified as Buka Abana jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge. According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, his body was recovered two days later.

That incident is one of several recorded cases across major bridges in Lagos within the past three years. While some individuals were rescued during attempted jumps, others were not as fortunate.

In July 2020, police operatives rescued a 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, who reportedly attempted to jump into the lagoon from a bridge. The incident was said to be the eighth prevented attempt within a two-month period at the time.

Similarly, in September 2021, a 54-year-old Oworonsoki resident, Akinlolu Ajayi, was stopped by police from jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge. In April 2022, a 67-year-old man, Oluwatoye Bamigboye from Ogun State, was also rescued from a similar attempt on the same bridge.

In May 2023, a 25-year-old street hawker, Rabiu Nafiu, was reportedly prevented by police from jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge. Also, in November 2023, soldiers attached to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army rescued one Francesca Spark at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina, after she entered the lagoon in an apparent attempt to end her life.

More recently, in June 2024, an American citizen was also stopped from attempting suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge after the intervention of passersby and officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

THE WHISTLER spoke with the spokesperson of the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Abdullahi, on whether the ministry was aware of the situation and what actions it was taking to address it. He directed our correspondent to the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olufemi Dare.

Dare, however, told our correspondent that he would send a team to inspect the bridge: “I will send a team there to go and inspect.”