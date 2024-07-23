Dangiwa Proffers Strategies To Address Africa’s Housing Needs

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on Tuesday, advocated a domestic strategy tailored to Africa’s unique housing needs to develop sustainable and resilient housing solutions.

Dangiwa, while delivering his keynote address at Africa International Housing Show in Abuja, also said there was an urgent need for a ground-up approach to tackle the continent’s housing challenges.

He said: “With limited financing, it is important for us as a continent to adopt a ground-up approach and a domestic strategy that takes into consideration the peculiarities of our housing needs. This will help us in developing sustainable and resilient housing solutions that meet the needs of our people.

“As you are all aware, housing is a basic need and right of every human being. However, while housing is a right, access to it depends on the financial ability of individuals and the capacity and will of the government to intervene to create the enabling environment for its provision.

“We all know that the current state of housing in our continent is far from where it ought to be. We have a dual challenge of inadequate housing supply to meet population growth and sub-standard housing which does not meet the conditions of Habitability, Safety & Security, Comfort, Sanitation, Accessibility, Infrastructure, Social Amenities, and Socio-Cultural adequacy as set out by United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO).”

The minister noted that 75 per cent of Nigeria’s 42 million housing units are sub-standard, saying that housing delivery strategies must combine urban renewal with new housing development to meet Africa’s growing population and address substandard living conditions.

He said, “This is a continent-wide problem. In Nigeria for example, recent surveys show that 75 per cent (i.e. 31.6 million) of the 42 million housing units in Nigeria are substandard. This means that our housing delivery strategies must combine urban renewal and the building of new houses to address Africa’s housing challenges’’.

Dangiwa also announced a significant focus on local manufacturing of building materials, aiming to establish manufacturing hubs in each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The hubs, according to him, are expected to lower construction costs and enhance housing delivery, with the government actively seeking partnerships with technically and financially capable institutions.

“Another area of focus is encouraging the local manufacture of building materials. We aim to establish building materials manufacturing hubs in each of the six (6) geo-political zones across the country so that we can lower the cost of construction materials and housing delivery. We are actively seeking partnerships towards the delivery of these hubs and are open to partnerships from technically and financially capable institutions,” the minister said.