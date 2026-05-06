Dangote Cement Grow Exports By 71.6%, Posts N421bn Profit

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Dangote Cement Plc delivered a strong first-quarter performance in 2026, with cement and clinker exports from Nigeria rising by 71.6 per cent as the company expanded its footprint across Africa.

The cement giant disclosed in its unaudited Q1 2026 financial results that it completed 10 clinker shipments from Nigeria to neighbouring markets during the period, reinforcing its status as Africa’s leading cement exporter.

Group installed production capacity also climbed to 55 million tonnes per annum (MTA) across the continent, while total sales volumes grew by 13.8 per cent year-on-year.

This growth was driven by an 11.5 per cent increase in Nigerian operations and a 19.5 per cent rise across pan-African markets.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Arvind Pathak, described the performance as an exceptional start to the year.

According to him, revenue rose by 20.4 per cent year-on-year to ₦1.198rn, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 22.8 per cent to N567.1bn.

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He said the company’s disciplined cost management and efficient operating model were instrumental in converting sales growth into stronger profitability.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at N421.1bn, marking a 35 per cent increase from N311.9 billion recorded in Q1 2025. Earnings per share also rose significantly to N19.14 from N12.29.

Pathak highlighted the rapid expansion of the company’s export business, noting that growing clinker shipments from Nigeria further strengthened Dangote Cement’s strategic leadership in regional trade.

He also revealed progress on key expansion projects, including the newly commissioned 3MTA grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire, alongside ongoing projects in Itori, Ethiopia, and other strategic African markets.

The company aims to increase total production capacity to 80MTA by 2030 as part of its long-term growth strategy.

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Dangote Cement currently operates 35.25MT capacity in Nigeria, with major plants located in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko, and Okpella.

Through sustained investment in local manufacturing, the company has successfully transformed Nigeria from a cement-importing nation into a net exporter, supplying clinker and cement to countries across West and Central Africa.

With resilient demand across its markets and ongoing expansion initiatives, Dangote Cement says it remains optimistic about maintaining strong growth and delivering long-term shareholder value throughout 2026.