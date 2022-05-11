Dangote Cement, MTN, 11 Other Companies To Pay N891.98bn As Dividend To Shareholders

Thirteen companies will be paying a cumulative amount of N891.98bn to shareholders as dividend in the 2021 financial period, analysis by THE WHISTLER revealed.

The companies are: Dangote Cement Plc, MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, BUA Cement, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding, United Bank for Africa, Lafarge WAPCO, Total Energies, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank and Unilever Nigeria Plc.

Dangote Cement Plc will pay shareholders a final dividend of N20 per share which amounts to N340.8bn after posting a revenue of N1.4tn in 2021.

The payment will be made to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on May 30, 2022.

MTN announced a dividend payment of N174.53bn which translates to N8.5 for every two kobo ordinary shares held.

Eligible shareholders must have their names on the company’s register of members on April 6, 2022.

Zenith Bank approved a final dividend of N3.10k per share which amounts to N97.32bn for the 2021 financial year. It is subject to withholding tax.

Zenith Bank shareholders who are eligible are those whose names are registered in the books of the bank on or before March 25,2022.

BUA Cement is paying shareholders N2.6 for every share held subject to relevant withholding tax for the year ended 31 December 2021.

This translates to N88.05bn to be paid to its shareholders.

Dividends will be paid on Thursday, July 21, 2022, to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, July 8th 2022.

Access Bank paid a final dividend of N1 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo subject to withholding tax for the 2021 financial year. The bank commenced payment on April 28,2020.

This translates to N35.5bn payment to shareholders for the 2021 financial year.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company’s shareholders approved a final dividend of N79.46bn from the profit after tax of the bank at the rate of N2.6k for every 50 kobo ordinary share for the year 2021.

Eligible shareholders are those whose names appear on the company’s register of members by March 23,2022.

United Bank for Africa approved the payment of a final dividend of N27.35bn at the rate of 80 kobo per every ordinary share of 50 kobo each, to all shareholders whose names appeared in the register of members at the close of business on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Lafarge WAPCO will pay a final dividend of N1 for an ordinary share translating to N16.1bn for the 2021 financial year.

Total Energies announced payment of final dividend of N18.20 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval.

This will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on the 22nd of April, 2022.

The amount translates to a total dividend of N6.18 to all shareholders.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated will pay a full-year dividend of 0.16 US cents (N66.53) per ordinary share for the year ended 2021. This translates to $40m (N16.63bn).

Fidelity Bank said it will pay a final dividend of 35kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share which amounts to N10.13bn. This is with respect to its 2021 financial year.

Wema Bank is paying a final dividend of 24kobo per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax. This translates to N3.08bn.

An approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The payment will be made on May 20,2022.

Unilever Nigeria Plc will pay a dividend of N2.87bn which translates to N0.50k per share subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding taxes and other statutory deductions for the year ended 31st December 2021.

When approved, the dividend will be paid to members on the register of members at the close of business on Thursday 14th April 2022.