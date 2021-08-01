Dangote Cement’s Asset Falls By N75bn Despite Record Sales In First Half

Dangote Cements’s net asset fell by N75bn (5.56 per cent) to N1.28trn in the first half of 2021 from the N1.35trn recorded six months earlier in December 2020, the manufacturer revealed.

The company controlled by Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this in its half year financial statement seen by THE WHISTLER.

The plunge in assets was witnessed despite an unprecedented increase in sales recorded by the country’s largest cement manufacturer.

Sales revenue jumped to the tune of N690.5bn, representing a 44.8 per cent growth from the N476.9bn recorded during the same period in 2020.

The company had recorded a slow start last year on the account of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

However with the recovery witnessed in Nigeria’s economy, sales volume rose 21.1 per cent to 15.3 metric tons.

Profit also rose to N191.6bn during the period as against the N126.14bn recorded in the first six months of last year.

The building material manufacturer hopes to start an additional 3 million metric tons plant in Okpella in Edo state adding to its capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons a year.