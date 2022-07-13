Dangote Only African Billionaire Among Bloomberg’s 100 World Richest Index
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is the only African billionaire to feature among the top 100 based on Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
The Kano born businessman is now $20.2bn rich and he is 63rd in the world, according to the rating on July 13, 2022.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.
The Mogul built his empire around consumer and industrial goods under a conglomerate- Dangote Group. His cement company, Dangote Cement has a market capitalization of N4.68tn or $11.26bn.
The billionaire is building a 650,000 barrel per day refinery in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital with a $20bn budget.
He is the only African to appear among the top 100 in the list.
The next African to be on the list is Nicky Oppenheimer with $8.28B. He is a South African business man and he is ranked 238th in the world.
According to the ranking, Elon Musk retains the ranking as the richest man with $214bn. Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault are worth $133bn and $128bn respectively.
Bill Gates is the fourth richest with $114bn, while Gautam Adani, an Indian, is the fifth richest with $110bn.
Full List
1 Elon Musk $214B -$789M -$56.1B United States Technology
2 Jeff Bezos $133B -$2.58B -$59.7B United States Technology
3 Bernard Arnault $128B +$1.72B -$49.6B France Consumer
4 Bill Gates $114B -$1.76B -$24.4B United States Technology
5 Gautam Adani $110B +$2.09B +$34.0B India Industrial
6 Larry Page $103B -$1.30B -$24.9B United States Technology
7 Sergey Brin $99.2B -$1.21B -$24.3B United States Technology
8 Warren Buffett $96.5B -$297M -$12.4B United States Diversified
9 Steve Ballmer $90.0B -$3.47B -$15.7B United States Technology
10 Larry Ellison $87.1B -$1.08B -$20.1B United States Technology
11 Mukesh Ambani $86.1B -$206M -$3.85B India Energy
12 Carlos Slim $73.7B +$256M -$72.1M Mexico Diversified
13 Zhong Shanshan $70.4B -$922M -$9.39B China Diversified
14 Charles Koch $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial