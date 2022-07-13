Dangote Only African Billionaire Among Bloomberg’s 100 World Richest Index

Economy
By Ukpe Philip
CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote/Internet

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is the only African billionaire to feature among the top 100 based on Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The Kano born businessman is now $20.2bn rich and he is 63rd in the world, according to the rating on July 13, 2022.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

The Mogul built his empire around consumer and industrial goods under a conglomerate- Dangote Group. His cement company, Dangote Cement has a market capitalization of N4.68tn or $11.26bn.

The billionaire is building a 650,000 barrel per day refinery in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital with a $20bn budget.

He is the only African to appear among the top 100 in the list.

The next African to be on the list is Nicky Oppenheimer with $8.28B. He is a South African business man and he is ranked 238th in the world.

According to the ranking, Elon Musk retains the ranking as the richest man with $214bn. Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault are worth $133bn and $128bn respectively.

Bill Gates is the fourth richest with $114bn, while Gautam Adani, an Indian, is the fifth richest with $110bn.

Full List

1 Elon Musk $214B -$789M -$56.1B United States Technology

2 Jeff Bezos $133B -$2.58B -$59.7B United States Technology

3 Bernard Arnault $128B +$1.72B -$49.6B France Consumer

4 Bill Gates $114B -$1.76B -$24.4B United States Technology

5 Gautam Adani $110B +$2.09B +$34.0B India Industrial

6 Larry Page $103B -$1.30B -$24.9B United States Technology

7 Sergey Brin $99.2B -$1.21B -$24.3B United States Technology

8 Warren Buffett $96.5B -$297M -$12.4B United States Diversified

9 Steve Ballmer $90.0B -$3.47B -$15.7B United States Technology

10 Larry Ellison $87.1B -$1.08B -$20.1B United States Technology

11 Mukesh Ambani $86.1B -$206M -$3.85B India Energy

12 Carlos Slim $73.7B +$256M -$72.1M Mexico Diversified

13 Zhong Shanshan $70.4B -$922M -$9.39B China Diversified

14 Charles Koch $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial

