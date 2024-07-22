Dangote Refinery Face-Off With IOCs Drag Oil & Gas Stocks Down By 0.10%

636 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Oil and gas stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited have dropped by 0.10 per cent amid Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd’s faceoff with International Oil Companies.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated marginally by 0.87 per cent and 0.86 per cent to close the week at 100,539.40 and N56.92tn respectively in the trading week which ended July 19, 2024.

An analysis showed that investors made a turnover of 2.827 billion shares worth N42.36bn in 44,277 deals as against the 2.765 billion shares valued at N85.23bn that exchanged hands in the week ended July 12, 2024.

But the summary of activities on the NGX showed that federal government 50 per cent windfall tax regime and arguments between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) weakened investor’s sentiments in trading in the shares of companies in the financial and oil and gas sectors.

Last week, the Nigerian government wrote the Senate for approval to amend the Finance Act to allow the introduction of a windfall tax on banks’ foreign exchange gains to finance an additional N6.2tn addition to the 2024 budget.

Another major development was the revelation by the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, that the Dangote Refinery has not been licensed to produce, adding that the refinery was producing high sulfur content.

“In terms of quality, currently the AGO quality in terms of sulphur is the lowest as far as the West African requirement of 50 ppm is concerned.

“Dangote refinery and some modular refineries, like Waltersmith refinery and Aradel refinery, are producing between 650 to 1,200ppm. So, in terms of quality, their product is much more inferior to the imported quality,” he said.

These developments dragged the NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Bank Value down by 0.05 per cent, 4.86 per cent and 0.07 per cent.

The NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil and Gas, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond also depreciated 0.20 per cent, 0.10 per cent, 0.43 per cent and 4.35 per cent respectively.

Dangote has denied the allegation of high sulfur content in its products.

“Until late last year, diesel imports into Nigeria were up to 7,000 parts per million (ppm) of Sulphur which has been going on for many years. Our diesel is produced currently at significantly lower levels of Sulphur; as such, we find baseless the allegation that the reason for the reduction is linked to quality,” said the president of Dangote Industries Limited,Aliko Dangote.